Regarding McCord conduct, council directs staff to draft public statement

During a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 1 city council members Cynthia Homen, Al Parham, and Shivaugn Alves chose to direct city staff to draft a public statement admonishing Mayor Dennis McCord for his misconduct with an underage female student. Mayor Pro-Tem Dominic Farinha was absent from the meeting and no report was given by staff in regard to his stance on the matter.
Attorney, Nubia Goldstein, briefly overviewed the council’s few options for addressing the issue that initiated a criminal investigation and has brought McCord under scrutiny from members of the public as well as members of his own political party.
According to Goldstein, the city can choose one of two methods of enforcement in regard to alleged misconduct or misconduct of a council member. Formal and informal methods of enforcement differ in regard to the requirement or lack thereof of due process.
She explained a formal method of enforcement is “predicated on a concept known as censure. A vote of no confidence, in essence.” Goldstein explained that it’s the “strongest expression a council can take as a whole”. Formal enforcement is a disciplinary action.
The formal process is determined by case law and must meet certain due process requirements. The jurisdictional components of the process include the council establishing procedures for holding a public hearing, hearing evidence, and conducting a type of trial to reach a conclusion regarding discipline.
A vote of no confidence may be an appropriate form of enforcement when a council member is found to have committed some type of misconduct within the city’s jurisdiction. Generally, jurisdictional misconduct would be a violation of municipal code, city policy, or city standards.
Circumstances in which there may not be enough information to make judgement, or something that isn’t within the city’s jurisdiction would typically be addressed by informal enforcement methods. These types of issues don’t fit squarely in the censure component and may not require disciplinary action.
A joint statement, or admonishment, from the council is an example of enforcement that may be used informally. The admonishment acts as a warning, it is not a disciplinary action. No findings of misconduct are necessary to make a joint statement or admonishment in regard to an elected official’s misconduct or alleged conduct because it’s not disciplinary. Goldstein explained that informal enforcement doesn’t require a public hearing in the formal sense, it’s more of an expression of the city council as a body, of the city’s values and what is important to the city council.
It serves as a reminder to the council member and others to uphold city standards, policy, and ethics. “A censure or reprimand, in essence, is passing judgement on allegations and facts that have to be vetted in public as part of a public hearing.” Goldstein said.
Before opening the public comment period Goldstein clarified the city’s position regarding the ongoing confidential personnel matter under investigation by Patterson Joint Unified School District. “Based on the information that is known at this time, and that has been brought to light in all public medium, in print media online, on the news, statements made by the local school district, Patterson Joint Unified School District. It’s city staff’s understanding that we are working with limited facts…based off of personnel issues that the city has no jurisdiction to handle or address.” Goldstein continued, “This is an ongoing matter that has not reached any formal conclusion based off the district’s public statements.”
City Manager Ken Irwin echoed Goldstein’s statement, “This is a personnel matter with the school district, not a personnel matter with the city.” Due to the confidential nature of the matter it is “understandable why there is very limited information and that’s why it’s very difficult or even premature to know much in the way of facts.”
The discussion between council members and city staff, regarding the conduct of McCord began with each of the present council members making personal statements. The statements have been transcribed from an audio recording of the public meeting.
HOMEN: “For more than three years I have been on council and we as a council have worked as a cohesive team. Despite any personal differences the city council always succeeded in doing what was best for the city of Patterson and the constituents we serve. Since the current situation regarding the mayor came to light several months ago it has been difficult to conduct city business due to the cloud of suspicion surrounding the mayor.
The allegations are serious and concerning. The appropriate authorities are handling this matter and for that reason I can’t and won’t pass judgment on issues that are not within the city’s jurisdiction. However, I do not condone inappropriate behavior of any type in any situation, especially when involves a child. I do not condone any social media or communication with a child outside of the school setting. As a mother and grandmother, protection of children is one of my priorities.
The lack of resolution on these allegation has been a distraction from city business.
My silence in no way is a sign of support in this situation. I take the allegation made against the mayor seriously. I understand that those who have spoken at the meetings have lost their confidence in the mayor and are asking for resignation. I encourage the mayor to reflect on these statements carefully.
I care about the city of Patterson and I’m hopeful the situation is resolved soon so that we can get back to the business we were elected to do.”
PARHAM: “I’ve heard the options as discussed; censure and reprimand, informal options, statement from the council, I support the communication to our citizens expressing the council’s sentiments on this matter. I feel confident that the constituents have paid attention to this matter and I feel like the council should communicate that statement to the citizens in our community. Any communication that we make should be directed to our citizens and not to the mayor.
This matter, though it bears a relationship with our municipal government and its administration, it only bears that relationship because of the personal employment of one individual with another public agency, and thus impacts the city. Because of that person’s high profile position, the city’s response should indicate that to our citizens. The growth that the city has experienced over the last number of years in socioeconomic, housing, state of finances, the positive growth that has taken place under our current council. As a council, I’m sure I can probably say that as a council, I’m sure we all recognize that [it’s important] we maintain a positive image as a respected city government, and we now enjoy that distinction of having a positively run city via the council, city mayor and staff. I do not believe we’ll be judged unfairly by any issue that is not directly related to the governance of the city of Patterson.
I do not know anything, I’m not knowledgeable of anything that has happened that has directly impacted the work of the city, other than the absence of workers from their post [McCord’s noted absences from city and council meetings], I could see how that would take place if one was under pressure from an agency at which he worked to meet all obligations in terms of meetings. I don’t know of anything that has impacted the progress of our city. Each one of us takes our roles serious, and we decided to maintain trust with our citizens, especially where it relates to the growth element.
I haven’t been able to see how this issue with another agency has unduly impacted the image of our city. I have not been able to see how any act has been perpetrated that would cause any of our city to lose faith in our integrity. We as a council are competent and we recognize that our first obligation is to the city of Patterson and its residents. In that sense, in an effort to guard ourselves from overreaching our authority into the clearly defined line of another agency and its personnel matter, I just hope as a council we can continue to support and uphold the policy and laws that govern the city of Patterson.
I respect the concerns of the members of our community who differ. I’m hoping as a council we’re willing to address those issues that fall directly in the span of our control. However, the issue before us, as I’ve been hearing, falls within the authority of another agency with its own set of rules, directions, and decisions. We rightly desire to respect their autonomy to operate under their own authority and we, under ours. The city has an ongoing agenda that is dedicated to ensuring the success of the city of Patterson and I feel, and I hope we feel the same, to devote our time to another agency’s internal decision would be highly unethical and not productive.”
ALVES: “While having grace, the citizens and organizations of Patterson are entitled to have a fair, ethical, and accountable local government that holds full confidence in its locally elected officials.
While it’s understood that an investigation is ongoing and that further consequences may result in an additional council reaction, I feel that due to the actions of the person in question, the public has become concerned.
Due to the actions of the person in question it has become difficult to conduct our city business. There’s much to work on and to spend time improving our city is where our focus needs to be.
Due to the public facts of the investigation, explicit communications between the mayor and a minor were made on a forbidden social media platform to which he was dishonest about, this has led to a serious loss of public trust.
I take all the comments and concerns of the public seriously but I am very aware that this is an ongoing investigation.
There’s only so much information. If Mayor McCord chooses to provide a written statement of the charges [brought by the school district], to relinquish [confidentiality, to address], any of the questions that the public has or that council has, he’s welcome to do that as well.
I do feel, unless any other facts come to light, it’s time for us to get on with our business and I appreciate us being able to have this conversation together tonight. Thank you
FARINHA: When reached for comment the following day Farinha stated, “I am in agreement with the process determined by council members to address the issue surrounding the public controversy.” He clarified that he had not yet been able to listen to the meeting firsthand and would withhold any further comment until such a time he determined to be more prudent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.