Regina Moneisa Miles-Reid was born March 2, 1963 in San Mateo, California. She was the fourth child and baby girl to Harry Miles, Sr. and Kattie Miles of East Palo Alto, California.
She met and married Larry Reid of Menlo Park, California.They remained married and in love until her passing. From this union came a daughter, Tanaya Reid, two sons, Lorrell and Laphonso Reid, and a fur child, Chantel Reid. The family moved to Patterson in 2001, and Regina became an active member of the community through the Apricot Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show and Soroptimist International as a board member and president.
Regina is survived by her mother, Kattie Miles, of Sacramento; husband, Larry Reid, of Patterson; daughter, Tanaya Reid, of Oakland, and sons Lorrell and Laphonso Reid, of Patterson. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Miles, Sr., of East Palo Alto; her brother, Harry Miles, Jr., of East Palo Alto; sister, Leila Payton-Miles, of East Palo Alto, and her loving pet companion of 15 years, Chantel Reid.
On July 1, 2022, Regina died peacefully in her sleep in Patterson, California surrounded by loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Patterson Federated Church on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10am. Regina would want us all to rejoice while celebrating her life, as her memories will live on in our hearts forever.
