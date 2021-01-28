California Department of Public Health lifted all regional stay-at-home orders on Jan. 25. The orders were implemented on Dec. 5, 2020 to prevent state hospitals from being overwhelmed as COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations soared after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Regions in which ICU availability dropped below 15% were placed under the order. San Joaquin region was projected to be at capacity by mid-December. At the time the regional orders took effect case rates per day had increased 112%, and the number of hospital admissions jumped from 777 on Nov. 15 to 1,651 on Dec. 2.
Intensive care units in the San Joaquin Valley region, of which Stanislaus County is included, have been at capacity since the orders went into effect. Although the current ICU availability is still at 0% the four-week ICU capacity projection for the region is above 15% which allows the region, and Stanislaus County specifically, to resume operating under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines.
The specific data used to make the ICU projections has not been shared with California residents. Neither had the ICU projections used to determine the regional orders, until now. The lack of transparency has been a source of contention among Californians as the economic strain of extended shut-downs and fears associated with the virus continue indefinitely.
On Jan. 25, CDPH released the first regional four-week ICU projection. San Joaquin Valley is projected to have a 22.3% bed availability by Feb. 21. How those projections are determined is still unknown to the public, however, it is reasonable to assume that if the ICU capacity continues to improve over the next four weeks as projected, the likelihood is that the region’s positivity rates will also improve. Thus allowing Stanislaus County to potentially move into a less restrictive tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Now that the long anticipated COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed more widely there is some hope that the state, and world at large, has seen the worst of the pandemic.
Historically, a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine had eluded scientists, as was seen during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS in 2003.
The SARS coronavirus is highly contagious and quite lethal, killing one in 10 people. Even still, it is more quickly detected than COVID-19 as symptoms are evident within two or three days rather than 10-14, and there are very few reports of asymptomatic patients unlike those with COVID-19. These factors allowed health officials to quickly control the spread of the virus with strict quarantine measures, similar to those being experienced now.
Although a safe and effective vaccine was never developed for SARS-CoV-1 the research and data compiled may have benefitted those who have worked on the rapid development of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), vaccine. Prior studies of SARS-CoV-1 offered scientists the knowledge that the two viruses shared approximately 80% of their genetic makeup. They also were able to learn that both viruses share similar surface receptors that are used to infect the host.
Understanding the many differences and similarities between the two viruses may have improved the efficacy and safety of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, allowing vaccine administration much sooner than usual.
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have both released COVID-19 vaccines for administration in the United States under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. The vaccines have not been approved by the FDA.
Long-term data related to the safety and efficacy of the new vaccine is unknown but the manufacturer’s findings from clinical trials demonstrate that the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known and potential harms of becoming infected with COVID-19, which is why they have been granted EUA.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is recommended for those above the age of 16. The vaccine is administered in two intramuscular injections, three weeks apart. Common side effects include: injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, injection site swelling, injection site redness, nausea, malaise, and swollen lymph nodes.
The Moderna vaccine is recommended for those above the age of 18. The vaccine is also administered in two intramuscular injections, however, the injections should be four weeks apart. Common side effects are similar to those of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and include: pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea/vomiting, axillary (armpit) swelling/tenderness, fever, swelling and inflammation at the injection site.
The side effects of both vaccines have been reported to be more significant after the second dose.
Before receiving your vaccine tell your healthcare provider if you:
• Have any allergies
• Have a fever
• Have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner
• Are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system
• Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant
• Are breastfeeding
• Have received another COVID-19 vaccine
Severe allergic reactions have been reported after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Your provider may ask you to remain at the facility you receive your vaccine to monitor your response.
These vaccines offer hope that the pandemic will come to an end but they do not come without risk. To better understand the risks and benefits associated with receiving a vaccine that is not approved by the FDA, please talk to your healthcare provider, or visit the FDA’s website at: https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-vaccines.
As of Jan. 25 the state reports that 4,564,425 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped to local health departments and health care systems. Providers have reported administering a total of 2,437,504 vaccine doses statewide.
Stanislaus County has received 33,850 doses to supply multiple community vaccination clinics and healthcare providers for individuals identified in Phase 1A of the Stanislaus County Vaccine Distribution Plan, and seniors aged 65 and older. The distribution plan as well as the vaccine clinic locations can be found on the County website at: http://www.schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.
Stanislaus County has experienced a delay in vaccination distribution expectations due in part to the temporary hold put on vaccines from Moderna lot 041L20A. After the report of a cluster of patients who experienced a significant allergic response Moderna, the CDC, FDA, and CDPH asked providers to halt using vaccines from lot 041L20A while they conducted an investigation. The investigation concluded that lot 041L20A was safe to use. Health providers were given permission to resume using vaccines from that lot.
