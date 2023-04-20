Register now for summer sports

With the sun finally making its 2023 debut, Patterson Recreation and Community Services has had no lack of safe, fun and engaging sports and activities for Patterson families to take-in during the bloom season. But even with the end of Springtime sports around the corner, Summer is expected to provide even more activities for Patterson families, starting with Youth Sports.
“Start Smart Baseball for 3 to 5 year olds and Start Smart Soccer start in May and go through June,” said Recreation Supervisor for Youth Sports Kaitlin Perkey. "In June we have our Junior Giants program. It’s a free program that’s sponsored by the San Francisco Giants. It goes from June to August and is for ages 5 to 13 years old.”
Apart from providing a free, safe and enjoyable baseball experience for youth and their families, the Junior Giants program has a character development aspect that focuses on teaching youth the “Four Bases” of Character Development: Confidence, Integrity, Leadership and Teamwork as well as the importance of health, education and bullying prevention. The program has games Saturday mornings and practices during weekday evenings starting June 12 and is free for the community. Community members interested in signing up their children for Junior Giants can do so at: www.gojrgiants.org.
The Spring Volleyball program, which starts this week, for the first time will be extended into this Summer where youth will get a chance to learn volleyball fundamentals and play friendly matches with others in their age group.
“They’ll get to learn the basics of Volleyball and they’ll play some scrimmages with others in their age division and that’s for 9 to 15 year olds.”
Adult programs are also happening now and into the Summer with open Gyms for Basketball and Volleyball taking place at the Walnut Grove Gym.
“We usually get anywhere between 30 to 50 people coming out for our open gym basketball (and volleyball),” said Recreation Supervisor for Aquatics and Adult Sports, Kevin DeFranco. “It’s three dollars and we only take cash. Basically, you come in and we have all of the balls and equipment out and groups will form their own games and that’s on Monday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. for basketball. Volleyball is on Wednesday nights from 6 to 8.”
DeFranco says that public turnout for both basketball and volleyball has been a big success in the community and although a recent attempt at adding pickleball to the lineup fell flat, they intend to add an extra day on the Weekend for the both adult sports.
“We’re actually going to split the gym and basically do volleyball and basketball drop in’s and that’s gonna be from (April 1 to May 20) on Saturday’s from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Gym.”
Also starting this week is the Spring swim lessons and water aerobics.
“Swim lessons are our most popular and sell out pretty quick,” said DeFranco. “We are running lessons all week except on Fridays.
