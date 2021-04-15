Rejected Riches

Imagine that you have just been informed that you have inherited a vast fortune worth millions of dollars! Your family and friends would consider you to be crazy if you refused to claim this unearned treasure.
A scene similar to this is presented in the book of Psalms. God offers a proposal that is rich with promises to His people. Sadly, they were not interested in claiming these blessings.
A summary of this offer from God is found in Psalm 81:10 where it says, “I am the LORD thy God, which brought thee out of the land of Egypt: open thy mouth wide, and I will fill it.” More details can be discovered upon further study.
The Request – In Psalm 81:9, God conditions this promise on a request. “There shall no strange god be in thee; neither shalt thou worship any strange god.” He simply asks His people to be faithful to Him. He wanted to be the one and only God that they worshipped.
The Reason – In the first half of Psalm 81:10, God provides some reasons for the request that they would be faithful to Him. He reminds them that He is their God. He had delivered them in the past and would meet their needs in the future. “I am the LORD thy God, which brought thee out of the land of Egypt: open thy mouth wide and I will fill it.”
The Refusal – Perhaps the most amazing part of this story is the response of God’s people to His generous proposal. Psalm 81:11 puts it simply, “But my people would not hearken to my voice; and Israel would none of me.” His people offered the shocking answer of, “No!” They didn’t want anything to do with the One Who had done so much for them in the past and offered abundant promises for the future.
The Results – God was clearly saddened at their refusal. He said in Psalm 81:13, “Oh that my people had hearkened unto me, and Israel and walked in my ways!” The results of their rejection was disheartening. Psalm 81:12 describes how God simply turned them over to their own desires and ways. He says, “So I gave them up unto their own hearts’ lust; and they walked in their own counsels.” The worst thing that God can do to any person is let them have their own hearts’ lust. This pathway leads to personal destruction.
The Regrets – This Psalm clearly describes the wonderful blessings that God’s people would be losing. Psalm 81:14 describes future victories that would be lost. “I should soon have subdued their enemies, and turned my hand against their adversaries.” God also describes material blessings that He would have gladly provided. Psalm 81:16 say, “He should have fed them also with the finest of the wheat: and with honey out of the rock should I have satisfied thee.” God’s people lose many future victories, blessings, and provision by refusing to be faithful to Him.
By Pastor Timothy Benefield, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
