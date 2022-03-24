Renewal of spring and spirit

Hey there, Patterson neighbors! Let me welcome you to Spring. Growing up in St. Louis, our spring flowers would just now be starting to pop up. Here in the Central Valley, my daffodils and jonquils started coming up in January, bloomed the middle of February, and are now all gone except for their leaves.
Spring is all about renewal. Trees and plants which go dormant in the fall and winter begin to change. Our almond trees put on their blossoms first (the largest single pollination event in the world!!), followed by all the other fruit trees for which our valley is so famous.
Fields are being dressed in preparation for planting. To the north behind our house, they have already planted a good deal of tomatoes (early for this far north). Other fields are getting prepared for crops, whether they will receive seed or greenhouse-started plants.
Water is flowing in the irrigation canals. Well pumps are being checked and serviced for the long growing season ahead when they will be running around the clock at times.
What about you, neighbor? How do YOU need to be renewed this spring? Many of you are still staying isolated due to the fear of COVID. Some lives will NEVER return to normal out of fear and negative conditioning.
There is a person who wants to help you. Yes, it is Jesus. You might say, “Of course you are going to say, ‘Jesus,’ because you are a pastor.” Newsflash: I say this because I really believe it! Over the last forty-three years as a pastor, I have witnessed many people come to Jesus for hope and help who received both powerfully.
The Jesus I serve is a wonderful gentleman. If you reject Him, then Jesus will leave you alone. When you ask Him to come and help you, this same Jesus promises to do just that (see Matthew 11:28-30). The decision is ours as to what to do with Jesus in our lives.
“But Ken, my life is a pretty big mess!” Your life is no worse than the Samaritan woman at the well who Jesus met (John 4:1-42). After some back and forth, this hurting woman accepted the healing offered to her by Jesus. Her life was changed as were many from her town.
Every day, Ken Hasekamp must decide to let Jesus help him. Sure, there are a few things I can handle on my own. Which shirt to wear and what to eat, I can handle. But what about my future? What about the health of those whom I love? How about the evil and meanness we see in the world each day? All of THESE I must give up and place in the hands of Jesus.
A song which was popular on Christian radio a couple of years ago went like this: “Sometimes He calms the storm, but other times He calms His child.” Let Jesus renew you and calm you today. He will not force Himself on you, friend. Please, just surrender to Him.
Need some help finding Jesus and the comfort only He can bring you? I am here to help, neighbor. Enjoy the day!
By Pastor Ken Hasekamp, Adventure Christian Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.