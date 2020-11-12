Editor,
I am an Eagle Scout candidate with Troop 81 who is currently working on his Eagle Project, which is required to be officially considered an Eagle Scout. My project is a city time capsule for the historical society, which will include a scrapbook of pictures that will capture Patterson in 2020 and provide a source of information for future generations. I would like for the scrapbook to include pictures not just showing my perspective but would like to reach out to the community and request images showing various perspectives. Please consider sharing images that you feel capture Patterson in 2020 that you would like to be shared with our Patterson community in the future. Examples of images I would really appreciate would be 2020 graduations adaptations for both Jr. High and High School, community events, farming or anything else you feel would be beneficial sharing with future generations that depict 2020. Please send images to 1massend@gmail.com. The deadline is November 18, 2020.
Thank you for your time,
Massen Diaz
Boy Scout Troop 81
