Residents say city trees need more maintenance

A tree for which the City of Patterson was responsible for maintaining, came crashing down on May 14 outside of Frank and Monica Maggiore’s home.
The Maggiore’s had called Patterson Public Works Department many times, but still the tree remained, finally falling and blocking the road.
Monica recalls how a total of four vehicles and a pedestrian were under the tree shortly before it collapsed. The incident could have been much more disastrous, damaging property or injuring someone.
The couple, who have now lost four city trees on their property, said citizens should speak up, keep in contact with the Public Works Department, and make public comment during city council meetings.
Monica feels the trees are historic monuments, and leaving them untended could result in the damage of homes and vehicles, and could result in injuries.
Public Works Deputy Director Robert Andrade explained the city’s plan for tree maintenance:
“The City web site does list the proper procedure for requesting service. However we are focused on the maintenance schedule — that is servicing every city tree one subdivision at time. The web site lists a five to seven year cycle, but we are trying to knock that down to four years.”
Andrade said the city is currently working on the Walker Ranch subdivision, which should be complete in about two more months.
“If a resident believes there is a hazard they can call in and staff will evaluate right away — this includes evenings and weekends,” said Andrade. “We do have two staff members who will go out and respond to requests for service (non-emergency). This may take up to two weeks (non-emergency).”
Other Patterson residents have seen their trees maintained, one damaged branch being removed within two hours of being reported.
If one of your city trees is damaged or dangerous, the city website explains how to have it managed:
“During normal business hours, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., call (209) 895-8060 to have a work order submitted. If you have an emergency tree related problem after normal business hours call (209) 895-8000 and select option “9” for the on-call service.”
Further details can be found at www.ci.patterson.ca.us/Faq.aspx?QID=129
