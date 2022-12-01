Results are in, Stanislaus votes certified

Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters Donna Linder has certified the 2022 elections ballots.
Certification of the election will be made official in Patterson at the first regular city council meeting in December.
The newly elected candidates Michael Clauzel - Mayor, Jessica Romero - District B, and Carlos Roque - District D are expected to be seated at the meeting on Dec. 6.
Incumbent candidates, Cynthia Homen and Alfred Parham will step down from their council seats while Dominic Farinha will remain in his position as District C councilmember through 2024, the remainder of his term.
Total ballots counted for Mayor: 4,583
Michael Clauzel: 2,733
Dominic Farinha: 1,843
Zaid “Zedrick” Khan (W): 7
Total ballots counted for City Council - District B: 1,316
Jessica Romero: 835
Alfred Parham: 481
Total ballots counted for City Council - District D: 1,083
Carlos Roque: 664
Cynthia Homen: 419
Total ballots counted for Patterson Joint Unified School District Measure E: 5,622
Yes: 3,422
No: 2,200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.