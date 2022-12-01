Results are in, Stanislaus votes certified

Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters Donna Linder has certified the 2022 elections ballots.

Certification of the election will be made official in Patterson at the first regular city council meeting in December.

The newly elected candidates Michael Clauzel - Mayor, Jessica Romero - District B, and Carlos Roque - District D are expected to be seated at the meeting on Dec. 6.

Incumbent candidates, Cynthia Homen and Alfred Parham will step down from their council seats while Dominic Farinha will remain in his position as District C councilmember through 2024, the remainder of his term.

Total ballots counted for Mayor: 4,583

Michael Clauzel: 2,733

Dominic Farinha: 1,843

Zaid “Zedrick” Khan (W): 7

Total ballots counted for City Council - District B: 1,316

Jessica Romero: 835

Alfred Parham: 481

Total ballots counted for City Council - District D: 1,083

Carlos Roque: 664

Cynthia Homen: 419

Total ballots counted for Patterson Joint Unified School District Measure E: 5,622

Yes: 3,422

No: 2,200

