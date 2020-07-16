In association with the American Legion, a new drop box for retired flags is located in front of Patterson Fire Station 1 at 344 W. Las Palmas Avenue.
Residents who have a worn U.S. flag may drop it off at this box for proper disposal.
According to the American Legion website, “the Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is outlined in Resolution No. 440, passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion in New York, Sept. 20-23, 1937. The ceremony has been an integral part of American Legion ritual since that date.”
