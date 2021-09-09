Greetings Westside neighbors and beyond. Anyone else tired of this hot weather? Maybe, just maybe, next week it will break and we will just be in the low nineties. May God protect those who must work out in this heat.
Growing up in St. Louis in a family who did not travel, I could not have dreamt of the places I have already visited in my adult life. I started dreaming a little while in Bible college about going to Israel, Egypt, and Jordan someday to visit sites named in the Christian Bible.
In the mid-1980’s, I knew I was going to become a millionaire as a rising star in an exciting company. Once I reached regional vice-president, I knew we would have a big house, new expensive vehicles, and do lots of travel. Well, I was not good at sales. I never could deal with the “nos” and things went rather poorly. Dreams dashed!
In 1990, I decided it was time to get back to my calling from God as a preacher. How God changed our lives in just six months is nothing short of miraculous. To God be the glory! When I became obedient to God’s call, wild blessings started to fill our lives.
One of those blessing was our first trip to Israel in 1998. A new friend and brother in Christ helped us raise $650,000 for a new church building in Findlay, Ohio in the summer of 1996. Ronnie then invited us to go to Israel with him in March 1998. We recruited people to go with us and God blessed us so we could afford to go.
Three of the most important ladies in my life accompanied me on this trip. First was my lovely bride, Susan. This was a tough decision for her as we were leaving our three sons in Ohio while we traveled to the other side of the world. Second was my mother-in-law. She was NOT a world traveler at all. She had never been out of the United States other than Canada. Third was my church secretary who we dearly loved. She had NEVER been on a plane before. Crazy!
We would be flying on the Greek government-owned airline Olympic Air. That meant flying through Athens, Greece. It was their way of getting us to spend some of our US dollars in Greece. On the way to Israel, we spent a day touring Athens and had lunch on the Corinthian Canal.
BUT we were unable to walk on the Acropolis of Athens and touch the Parthenon. Why? We arrived there twenty minutes too late. BUMMER! A new friend, Ken Idleman, a master Bible teacher and president of Ozark Chrisitan College, taught us while we stood on Mars Hill where the Apostle Paul delivered an address to the Athenians in A.D. 50 or so (see Acts 17:16-33). Amazing!
Then we jumped on another jet that evening for Tele Aviv, Israel. We arrived at our hotel around midnight, extremely tired from the hours on the plane, touring Athens, and jetlag.
When the group awoke, we were all amazed at our view of the Mediterranean Sea. After a lovely breakfast buffet, we headed for our first stop on our Holy Land tour – Caesarea Maritime. There we toured the ancient theater by the sea, the hippodrome where they raced chariots, and we walked among the ruins with our guide telling us about what we were seeing. That first day in Israel, we visited the ancient aqueduct, Mount Carmel, Megiddo, Nazareth (hometown of Jesus), and Sepphoris in the Galilee.
Friends, to walk in the very places mentioned in the Bible was a dream come true. And this was just the first day! Some of these places have little or no connection to Bible events or people, but the archaeological value of these sites is fantastic.
The next day, the group went north to the place the Jordan River begins. It starts as a spring from underneath Mount Hermon at a place called Banias which was ancient Caesarea Philippi (see Matthew 16:13-20). This area is so beautiful and filled with history, ancient and from the last fifty years. The Golan Heights is not far from Banias as are the Syrian and Lebanese border.
There are so many significant spots to visit while in the Galilee. Capernaum is the city which Jesus used as His base of operations during His ministry and where several of the disciples lived. There are large, beautiful chapels to see at the traditional sites of the Mount of Beatitudes and the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish at Tabgha.
Our last evening in the Galilee, we took a cruise on the Sea of Galilee at sunset. We had the sunsetting to the west and the full moon rising on the east. It was a stunning display of the heavenly bodies I will never forget.
Somehow, I am turning this trip into another two- or three-part Ken’s Korner. We still need to visit several incredible places both of importance in the Bible, the life of Jesus and the history of the area.
Now for a shameless plug: I am leading another group to Israel in March 2022. If this sounds like something which you would enjoy finding out more, give me a call, or private message me on Facebook or whatever. I am easy to find these days.
Enjoy the day!
