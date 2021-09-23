Greetings Patterson neighbors and beyond. I hope this finds you all doing more than just surviving. It seems many are in survival mode these days and that is a shame. There is still a lot to enjoy in this life including people you love.
When we last left off, we were enjoying a stunning sunset cruise on the Sea of Galilee. As we took our one-hour cruise, we viewed the surrounding scenery, especially the hills and mountains which encircle most of this lake. Then it hit me: this is EXACTLY what Jesus and His disciples would have seen when they sailed on the lake. WOW!
We said goodbye to the Sea of Galilee the next morning and headed south to Beth Shan or Beit She’an in Hebrew. This is a very large archeological park, filled with Roman-era ruins. The city was abandoned after an earthquake in antiquity. They have unearthed so many amazing buildings: a theater believed to have seated ten-thousand plus, several Roman bath houses, the agora (market), the main streets, the ancient sewer system, and more.
Beth Shan has become one of my favorite sites as there is so much to see and take in on a visit. A large “tel” rises above the Roman city several hundred feet. A “tel” is a manmade hill created when a conquering army tears down the old city and builds their new city on top of the old city. This “tel” is filled with eighteen different cities build upon that site, one a top the other on top of the next.
The trip then stops at Jericho in the Jordan River valley. Jericho is a rather sad modern city but is improving a bit with each visit. The Bible says Joshua and the army of Israel destroyed the ancient city after crossing the Jordan River some 3300 years ago (see Joshua 2 and 4). I took my first camel ride in Jericho, something all tourists need to do when in Israel.
In Jericho, there is a factory outlet for Hebron Glass. This company makes some of the most amazing glass in the world. They demonstrate this legendary glass by hitting two goblets together and they survive unscathed. Hebron Glass is like no other glass in the world. Susan and I have a collection of Christmas ornaments from there which are stunningly beautiful.
On this trip, our next stop was Jerusalem. The city of Jericho sits some 825 feet BELOW sea level and Jerusalem sits on a mountain at 2500 feet ABOVE sea level. Meaning you must travel some 3300 feet uphill in a rather short time.
There is something else to keep in mind about Jerusalem. It is one of the oldest continually occupied cities in the entire world. The settling of Jerusalem dates back over some 5000 years, meaning it was founded around 3000 B.C.
We took the old road for part of the trip, which you no longer do. The road is rock and rather narrow at times. On the tightest of turns, the front passengers and driver would be OVER the edge as they were sitting ahead of the front steer axle. This made some people VERY nervous to say the least.
Our first stop was the Mount of Olives in the Holy City. The Mount of Olives is due east of the Old City of Jerusalem and bit higher in elevation, giving visitors the iconic view of the Temple Mount. This area has received many upgrades over the years to accommodate bus loads of tourists who visit normally.
At the base of the Mount of Olives is the Church of All Nations also known as the Church of the Agony. The structure is built over the site tradition says Jesus prayed before being arrested by the Temple guards led by Judas. It is a modern structure, only one-hundred-years old, and is beautiful.
Next to the Church of All Nations is the Garden of Gethsemane. Tradition says this is the very place Jesus took His disciples after the Last Supper and the place Jesus was betrayed. If this is NOT the exact spot, just know it is in the right area. It is a very special place to visit.
The olive trees there are ancient. The roots and trunks of the trees are over 2000 years old, meaning these very trees were already here when Jesus walked among them 2000 years ago. This type of olive trees keeps living by sending out new shoots. The olive tree is the official tree of Israel and held in special esteem by them.
Along with this article, I have included some pictures from this first trip of five which I have already made to Israel. Hope you enjoy them as they help with the story above.
Shameless plug number two: I am leading another group to Israel March 2022. If this sounds like something you would enjoy experiencing, give me a call, or private message me on Facebook or whatever. Finding me is easy these days.
Stay healthy, neighbors. Enjoy the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.