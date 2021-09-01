Born in Oakland CA, to Don and Julia Miller. A Carpenter and General Contractor working in construction from childhood.
An avid outdoorsman and loving father. Lived on his ranch in Del Puerto Canyon for over 30 years. Rex is survived by his son Cody Miller and his sister Regina Bright.
A memorial will be held Thursday September 9th 2021 at 11am at 3crosses Church 20600 John Dr Castro Valley, CA 94546.
Rex will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
