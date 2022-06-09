Reynoso takes Best of Show in Apricot Fiesta Arts and Crafts

By Timothy Benefield Jr.
Patterson Irrigator
At noon on Saturday, a crowd filed into City Hall to view the works displayed at the Apricot Fiesta arts and crafts show. Entrants hurried to see if their designs won awards, and spectators came to observe the creations.
Cristian Reynoso took Best in Show with his colored pencil drawing. He said that he had been nervous to enter his art previous years, but his art teacher at Patterson High School promised his students extra credits in exchange for entering the show. This gave him the motivation needed to step out and enter a drawing.
“I’m happy that other people thought my art was as good as I thought it was going to be,” he said. “It’s kind of an insecurity of mine, that my art wasn’t going to be as good as other people’s art. But it’s good to see that people like it.” With one prize under his belt, he plans to enter the Apricot Fiesta arts and crafts show again in future years, and other art shows as well.
Reynoso explained his favorite part about drawing pictures. “The way I get to sit down, put my headphones in, and make something that I think is so beautiful, it feels amazing. It’s a tranquil process.”
This year’s arts and crafts show had a new chairperson—Kandace Weyhrauch. Her children entered art in previous years, and she said her family always enjoys looking at the entries. And while she was nervous about becoming the chairperson, Weyhrauch said that everything ran smoothly.
This year, she also enjoyed meeting the artists behind the work. “When you participate and you come in and look at the art, you don’t get to see the artists or hear any of the backstories. But when I was collecting art at City Hall, I got to see a whole side of the art show that you don’t get to see as a participant that comes in off the street.”
The full list is winners is as follows.
Fiesta Fan Favorite - 3D Craft, Brandon McKee, Terminator
Adult Professional:
Mixed Media - Brandon McKee, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd
Painting - Amy Torres, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd
Drawing - Kevin Reynolds, 1st
3D Craft - Brandon McKee, 1st and 2nd; Erica Montes and Brandon McKee, 3rd
Photography - Kristina McComak, 1st
Adult Amateur
Mixed Media - Erica Montes, 1st; Dorlene Durham, 2nd; Janine Gardner, 3rd
Panting - Ruth Stel, 1st; Erica Montes, 2nd; Taylor Goss, 3rd
Drawing - Sofia Gregorias, 1st; Haley Fullerton, 2nd; Erica Montes, 3rd
3D Craft - Joy Padilla, 1st; Kat Southwick, 2nd; Nancy, Mayol 3rd
Photography - Dorlene Durham 1st; Kathy Goss 2nd; Bekah Howes 3rd
Preschool
Mixed Media - Ruby Atkinson, 1st
Painting - Kayleigh Weyhrauch, 1st; Gabriel Aceves 2nd
Drawing - Kayleigh Weyhrauch, 1st
3D Craft - Kayleigh Weyhrauch, 1st
TK/Kinder
Mixed Media - Everly Atkinson, 1st; McKenzie Atkinson, 2nd; Luke McComak, 3rd
Painting - Garrett Stel, 1st; Titus Benefield, 2nd; Eliza Ebner, 3rd
Drawing - Everly Atkinson, 1st; Silas Gardner, 2nd; Silas Gardner, 3rd
3D Craft - Silas Gardner, 1st; Titus Benefield, 2nd; Titus Benefield, 3rd
1st/2nd
Mixed Media - Alexa Gutierrez, 1st
Painting - Harper Plaza, 1st; Sebastian Arcadia, 2nd; Harper Plaza, 3rd
Drawing - Lyric Davis, 1st; Lyric Davis, 2nd; Sage Ployhar, 3rd
3rd/4th
Mixed Media - Tabitha Benefield, 1st; Bella Aceves, 2nd; EmmaJean Neilson, 3rd
Painting - Dorothy Gardner, 1st; Lauren Palmero, 2nd; Tabitha Benefield, 3rd
Drawing - Lilianna Silman, 1st; Josiah Torres, 2nd; Ricky Short, 3rd
3D Craft - Dorothy Gardner, 1st; Tabitha Benefield, 2nd
5th/6th
Mixed Media - Karis Ebner, 1st; Kalaya Weyhrauch, 2nd
Painting - Reese Valentine, 1st; James Gardner, 2nd; Karis Ebner, 3rd
Drawing - Isabella Arcadia, 1st and 2nd; Michelle Dunbar and Isabella Lopez, 3rd
3D Craft - Karis Ebner, 1st; Kalaya Weyhrauch, 2nd; Nemo Pineda, 3rd
7th/8th
Mixed Media - Lynzi Teager, 1st
Painting - Lauren Anson, 1st and 2nd; Isa Torres, 3rd
Drawing - Zackery Macias, 1st; Matthew Sanchez, 2nd; Faith Howes, 3rd
3D Craft - Lynzi Teager 1st, 2nd, and 3rd
High School
Painting - Evyana Hernandez, 1st, Mariah Torrence, 2nd
Drawing - Cristian Reynoso and Mariah Torrence, 1st; Mariah Torrence, 2nd; Mariah Torrence, 3rd
3D Craft - Timothy Benefield Jr., 1st
Youth Photography
Lower Grades - Emelio Navarro, 1st; Bella Aceves, 2nd; Emelio Navarro, 3rd
Middle Grades - Gavin Stel 1st, 2nd, and 3rd
Upper Grades - Raphael Villasenor, 1st; Diego Herrera, 2nd; Alexis Allen, 3rd
