Rhonda Michelle Perez, 55 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, May 18th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Perez was born in Oakland and was a resident of Patterson for 18 years. She was a cosmetologist for 38 years. She was a member of the New Life Christian Center and a volunteer at the homeless shelter in Patterson, giving free hair cuts to those who needed them.
She was spontaneous, good natured and was a nurturer who enjoyed helping others. Rhonda was a dog lover who also enjoyed nature, cooking, baking, crafting, movies and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Perez is survived by her husband, Philip Perez of Patterson; mother, Rebecca Cordero of San Leandro; daughters, Andrea Delguidice and Alexandria Delguidice both of Patterson; brothers, Frank Almeida of Vallejo and Mike Almeida of San Leandro; sisters, Veronica Midkiff of Nevada, Misti Short of San Lorenzo and Tracy Almeida of Oakland and grandson, Lux Osiris Castaneda of Patterson. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Almeida.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 11th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment will be private.
The family prefers donations be given to a fund established for her grandson, Lux Osiris Castaneda, at Bank of the West in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.