Rhonda Michelle Perez, 55 of Patterson passed away on May 18, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- Feasibility plan approved: Public Safety Center moves to design phase
- Hit and run leaves motorcyclist in serious condition
- UPDATE: Body located in aquaduct
- PJUSD school board: CSEA employees highlighted
- Bike raffle profits support HOST and Naomi’s Houses
- David Lee Knutson: July 18, 1931 - May 7, 2021
- Patterson’s new yoga studio looks to build community
- Front yard car accidents
- Ron Swift: Outstanding Senior Citizen
- Pedro "DJ Pete" Muñoz: November 21, 1967 - April 3, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.