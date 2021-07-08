Ricardo (Rick) Roy Rovedatti, age 68, of Modesto, CA passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home. Rick was born and raised in Patterson, CA by Roy and Maxine Rovedatti and preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rusty. He began his career by farming, but then created his own insurance firm called Rick Rovedatti & Associates. In his free time, Rick enjoyed fishing at Pinecrest and attending baseball games at various stadiums. He was extremely personable, and he could strike up a conversation with anyone as if he had known them forever. Wherever he went and whatever he did, Rick invested his time in the people he loved. He adored traveling the world. Rick enjoyed taking care of his family and friends and bringing them along on many of his vacations. He was loyal, loving, generous, thoughtful, supportive, and adventurous. Simply put, Rick was the best father, grandfather, brother, and uncle anyone could ever ask for.
Rick is survived by his children: Zack Rovedatti, Alexia (Dakota) Holcomb, and Vincent (Meg) Rovedatti; his siblings: Rocky (Louise) Rovedatti, Randy Rovedatti, and Tammy (Rocky) Borba; his sister-in-law: Marty Rovedatti-Jackson; his grandchildren: Ben and Noah Rovedatti, Hayden and Brooks Holcomb; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation was held on Wednesday July 7th at 1:00pm - 3:00pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel.
A celebration of Rick’s life was held following the visitation at Twisted Pig Bar & Grill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.
