Richard Pires passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 31, 2020 at the age of 91.
Dick was lifelong farmer from the Tracy-Vernalis area. He loved his God, family, and friends.
Dick is survived by his 3 children Kathleen, Gloria and Dave, 4 stepchildren, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Preceding him was his wife Wilma Pires, their son Dickie and daughter Vicky, and his 2nd wife Barbara Pires.
He will be truly missed.
Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue is honored to serve the Pires family. A Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 am, followed by a prayer serviceon Friday, January 15, 2021. He will be laid to rest at the Tracy Public Cemetery.
An online guest book is available at:
www.frymemorialchapel.com for condolences and special messages to the family. Services will be live-streamed via Mr. Pires
tribute page.
