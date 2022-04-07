Rising Sun Farm & Garden School will host its final plant sale of the season this weekend, April 7-9.
Rising Sun, an adult transition school for disabled students aged 18-22, hosts the plant sale every fall and spring. Products include vegetable plants, herbs, succulents, houseplants, drought-tolerant plants, and many more, as well as hand-made product from their on-site farm. Amy Thorpe, operations director of Rising Sun, said that the sale has been very popular over the years it has run. “People from the entire community have been coming out.”
She continued, “We have a quality product for a very reasonable price, and the products were grown out of love. Every student filled every single pot and planted every single plant, and we use virtually no chemicals.”
The proceeds from the sale go back to the school, funding things such as field trips. But Patterson schools are another beneficiary of the sale—since Rising Sun grows more plants than they could ever sell, they donate many to other schools.
Under normal circumstances, April 7 would be a large Easter egg hunt for the community. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year instead the Easter Bunny will be on-site in a photo booth for pictures with kids.
Located at 2243 Welty Road in Vernalis, Rising Sun Farm and Garden School is the oldest school site in this county. Thorpe explained, “It used to be a K-6 for all the farming communities for about 140 years, then it shut down due to the Recession. The school site went empty, and then it reopened for this group of students.”
The school operates within the Patterson school district and provides special needs students from Patterson, Newman and Crows Landing hands-on experience to develop life skills. Through the sale specifically, as Thorpe said, they’re learning customer service skills that will be helpful as they look for a job in the future.
Rising Sun’s eight acres of land contains a commercial greenhouse, a lavender field, a citrus orchard, a llama corral, a pumpkin patch, and more, and is the source of all their products for the sale. They make products from the lavender that are available for purchase as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.