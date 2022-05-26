Patterson residents looking forward to movin’ and groovin’ at this year’s fiesta will be pleased to know that Patterson’s very own, Rjae HAAS will be one of the acts performing on the mainstage.
“We are super excited to play fiesta,” said Rjae HAAS. “We just want to basically provide the highest amount of energy that we can.”
A native of San Jose, Rjae graduated from Evergreen Valley High School in San Jose and attended DeAnza College shortly after. In 2017 his family moved to Patterson, and he’s looked forward to performing at the Apricot Fiesta ever since.
“It’s an honor to play locally in my hometown. We are all really excited. I’ve been wanting to play the Apricot Fiesta for a while.”
The Rjae HAAS band has been playing and touring different counties and states for over 8 years and specializes in a variety of styles from Blues to Rock and even Latin.
At age 14, Rjae asked his parents for his first guitar which his dad bought him and shortly after, his mom signed him up for music lessons.
“I kinda had a natural pull to music,” said Rjae. “When I was a little baby I was always intrigued by the sound of Carlos Santana. My parents always used to play his music and even as a toddler I would naturally pick up broomsticks and pretend they were guitars. My parents saw there was some natural gravity towards music and nurtured that.”
Since the band was formed, they’ve toured and performed with a number of notable acts, such as West Coast Blues Band of the year and Silicon Valley's best Blues Award Winner, Mr. JC Smith. The band has also played throughout California and Nevada with the #1 Bay Area based Elvis impersonator, Rick Torres and have even opened for Grammy Award Winners and R&B artists, Tony, Toni, Tone.
Some past large events that the Rjae HAAS band have performed include the Riverbank Wine & Cheese Festival, Hot San Jose Nights, Music in the Park, the Monterey County Fair, the Hayward Zucchini Festival, and the Summer Concert Series in Gilbert, Arizona. The band has also performed for Google in Mountain View, California and Thunder Valley Casino Resort.
Fiesta goers can catch the RJ HAAS band on the fiesta mainstage on Saturday, June 4 from 11:30 am to 1pm.
For more information on the RJ HAAS band, please visit: www.rjaehaasband.com.
