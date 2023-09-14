The Patterson City Council has approved the Road and Safety Plan and authorized staff to implement it. Consulting firm TJKM asked residents, city staff and stake holders what they considered to be dangers on Patterson roads and put together a plan to address them.
According to TJKM Senior Planner Mark Doty, the overarching goals for the plan is to:
- Reduce collisions that result in fatalities or severe injuries
- Identify, analyze, and prioritize the roadway and intersection safety improvements on local roads
- Create a required document in order to be eligible for the Highway Safety Improvement Program which provides grants through Caltrans
- Consider the 5 E’s of Traffic Safety: Education, Enforcement, Engineering, Equity and Emergency Medical Services.
After looking at data from 2016-202, they came up with a list of most problematic intersections in Patterson. The top ten will be familiar with residents.
- 2nd Street and Las Palmas Avenue
- Las Palmas Avenue and Hartley Street
- 1st Street and Sperry Avenue
- 2nd Street and El Circulo
- Keystone Pacific Parkway and Park Center Drive
- Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 33
- Sperry Avenue and Las Palmas Avenue
- Cornflower Avenue and American Eagle Avenue
- Eucalyptus Avenue and Sycamore Avenue
- 9th Street and Ward Avenue
The Road Safety Plan calls for multiple ways to create safer streets which include the improvement of signals and the creation of mini roundabouts.
Council members had questions about specific areas of Patterson. Shivaugn Alves asked about the intersection of Highway 33 and Sperry Avenue and was told it is on the list of places that need a signal. She also wanted to point out that Highway 33 and Ward Avenue is worrisome. Mayor Michael Clauzel agreed. “I am concerned about Ward and Hwy 33 as well and I was curious if we could add in some dynamic variable speed warning signs from Hwy 33 southbound along Ward all the way toward M Street,” said Clauzel. “I have multiple concerns for citizens regarding this and I really would like to see this addressed. I think by using those dynamic and variable speed warning signs, it would mitigate some of the factors that add to the incidents and collisions along that roadway.”
Doty said under their plan, the dangers at 33 and Ward would be addressed.
“Measures would be taken to improve a driver’s sideview,” said Doty. “There is kind of a triangle there, it’s not perpendicular. So, we want to make sure that there’s nothing impeding the ability of people who are turning from Ward onto 33 such as trees, fences, or a billboard – anything like that that could hinder people from being able to see clearly as they’re about to proceed through that intersection.”
Council member Dominic Farinha said the downtown area is a part of his focus of safety. “I would really recommend, especially in downtown areas at intersection corners maybe the city could add a little more red paint where people cannot park right near the corner,” said Farniha. “Because I can tell you there are some intersections that are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate because of visibility – being unable to see left or right. People are just always trying to circumvent the law or add just a little bit more speed to see what they can get away with. So adding a little more visibility to those corners would definitely help.”
City staff will now work on ways to implement the Road and Safety Plan to make it a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.