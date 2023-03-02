Dear Editor
It was with great interest that I read in the Irrigator today that the District and the City came to an agreement about the temporary daily closure of Ninth Street so that students can cross to the new auditorium and those classrooms safely. Bravo Ms. Alves for knowing that she had to abstain from voting on this item as she is also employed by the District.
To the members of the council led by Mayor Clauzel and to Dr. Reyes Gauna take a bow for coming to an agreement for student safety that is long overdue. As a retired teacher, I am so grateful that both the City and the District are putting student safety first. It is an unfortunate day when the person who represents me in my district is the only procrastinator on safety.
Mary Solorio Brandt
Patterson
