Sycamore Avenue between Olive Avenue and Walnut Avenue will be closed to facilitate construction activities at the Cromwell Shire subdivision.
The latest round of road closures on the east side of town was set to begin no earlier than July 7 and will continue for a duration of 15 working days, ending around July 27.
The closure, while lengthy, will allow offsite utility and road improvement to be completed more efficiently by taking place concurrently instead of in phases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.