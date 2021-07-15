Please be advised, for your safety, the City of Patterson, Engineering Department will be closing roads on Monday, July 19, 2021, for paving operations of the Las Palmas Overlay Project.
The following roads will be closed intermittently up to 30 minutes on Monday, July 19, 2021:
North First Street – At Las Palmas Avenue, closed to through traffic
South First Street– At Las Palmas Avenue, closed to through traffic
Leverton Drive– At Las Palmas Avenue, closed to through traffic
Weber Avenue– At Las Palmas Avenue, closed to through traffic
Hartley Street– At Las Palmas Avenue, closed to through traffic
Las Palmas Avenue westbound traffic will remain open. Las Palmas eastbound traffic will be detoured to prevent traffic backup onto Highway 33 and the railroad.
Traffic Control will be in place along Las Palmas. Emergency vehicles responding to calls will be prioritized through the construction zone.
All construction work will be completed by the end of the day with all roads fully open. If you have any questions or need additional information, please call the Engineering Department at (209) 895-8033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.