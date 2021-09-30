On September 22, the world lost a much beloved force of energy and love. Robert had a real gift for making friends, embracing life and sharing his joy with all of those around him.
Born into a loving family, Robert was raised in the tight knit farming community of the Westley-Patterson area. He attended Sacred Heart School and Patterson High School. Robert excelled at sports and making lifelong friends. He attended MJC but found that the world was just too exciting a place and he needed to get out and explore.
After leaving the family farming operation Robert moved to Modesto, where he worked for Pepsi, Foster Farms and in the last years, was a crane operator for the City of Modesto.
But work did not define Robert, he enjoyed all types of recreation from hunting, fishing, camping, scuba and abalone diving, kayaking, to using his farming background to excel in “urban” farming in his own back yard, often sharing his bounty of fruits and vegetables with family and friends.
While not one to slow down, Robert enjoyed traveling with his wife Diana & making plans for their retirement years. His daughters Kristen and Megan brought him great pride and joy. But it was when he was with his grandchildren Jackson, Cia and Julia that the essence that defined Robert burned the brightest. Having a rapt audience to share his knowledge, sense of fun and love of life was a site to behold.
Robert loved people and they were drawn to him. He was quick to offer his engaging smile, unending supply of welcoming conversation, and a genuine helping hand. He will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his wife Diana Rust Plaza; daughters, Kristen Plaza, and Megan Trinta (Anthony). His grandchildren whom he adored Jackson, Cia and Julia Trinta. Brothers, Anthony (Vicky) Plaza, Timothy (Darann) Plaza, and sister Gail (Steve) Chaney. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, many cousins and a long list of endearing friends he met along the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Eleanor (Lara) Plaza and his younger brother Lawrence Plaza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at the Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
