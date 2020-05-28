Robert Garza Hernandez, 57 of Midland Tx passed away on Tuesday, May 19, at Midland Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Hernandez was born in Lorenzo, TX on April 23, 1963 to Maria Angelica Garza and Felix Hernandez. He was raised in California until he moved to Lubbock TX in the early 90’s.
Mr. Hernandez had a pratriotic soul who loved fixing things and working with his hands. He also loved cracking jokes and brightening everyones day in any way possible but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his two children. He made everyone feel loved.
Robert is survived by two children, Super Son Robert James Hernandez and his Super Daughter April Renee Hernandez; brothers Ricky, Rene, John, and Johnathan; nephews; Ernesto Garcia and Anthony Garcia both of Midland TX, Franchesca (Royal) Garcia-Huey of San Jose, CA and Samantha (Dakota) Meza-Babcock also of Midland TX. He was preceded in death by his mother Maria Anglica Garza, beloved sister Lupe Hernandez, and grandparents Olegario and Maria Garza.
Live Long and Prosper....
