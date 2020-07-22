Robert Leo Broggi, 89 of Patter-son passed away Tuesday, July 14th at Golden Age Home Care in Modesto.
Mr. Broggi was born in Patterson and was a lifelong resident. He was a parishioner of Sacred HeartCatholic Church in Patterson and a
Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. He was a member of ICF, PFSA and the Crows Land-ing Pentecost. He was a manager at Patterson Con-crete Pipe Inc for 38 years and worked at Grischott Brothers in Westley for many years. He enjoyed farming for over 50 years, traveling, spending time with family and friends and going to casinos.
Mr. Broggi is survived by his daughters, Carol Olson of Patterson, Diana George of Crows Landing, Debbie Costa of Tulare and Shirley Pellegri of Tracy; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Broggi; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Rosary was held Wednesday, July 22nd at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 23rd at Pat-terson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: Father Connors Endow-ment Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363.
