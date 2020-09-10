Robert Luna Quintero, Sr., 81 of Grayson passed away Tuesday, October 11th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Quintero was born in Fresno California in 1938, and spent most of childhood in Tijuana Mexico. The family later moved to Patterson, and he had lived in this central valley for over 65 years. He worked for PG&E and later worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for over 20 years. Robert was a very active member at El Sini Church in Grayson for over 30 years. During the mid 70’s, he was on the board of directors in Grayson. He was a fan of Boxing and later on developed an interest in baseball and enjoyed watching both sports very much. Years ago, he would attend Boxing matches with his family. In the early years, he was always very active and was always working on personal projects. Robert always loved spending time with his family and with his church family.
Mr. Quintero is survived by his son, Robert Quintero, Jr.; daughters, Yvonne B. Quintero and Claudia McKinley; sisters, Juanita Castillo, Theresa Gonzalez, Rosa Negrete and five grandchildren.
A Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 9th at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 10th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel
