Robert (Bobby) Lynn Reeves, 72 of Patterson passed away Friday, July 2nd at his home in Patterson.
Mr. Reeves was born in San Francisco, raised in Banta, graduated from Tracy High School in 1966, and was a resident of Patterson for the past 30 years. After some college, he worked a variety of jobs, most notably he learned many mechanical skills from his time with Kenney Joseph. In 2005, he started Reeves Tractor Service, working with many local farmers, until his retirement in 2019. He was a 49er and Giants fan and will be remembered as a hard-working man.
Mr. Reeves is survived by his wife, Irene; sons, Jess and Joseph; grandchildren Wyatt and Morgan; mother, Geri San Julian; sister, Patricia Crites; brothers, Ricky Reeves, Brian Reeves, Kevin San Julian, Garren San Julian and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Reeves and step-father, Lawrence “Babe” San Julian.
Donations may be made in Bobby’s memory to your favorite charity.
Services will be private.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
