Robert Richard Davis, 59 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, November 2nd at his residence.
Mr. Davis was born in Hanover Park, Illinois, and relocated to California in the 60’s and has been a resident of Patterson for 33 years. He was an area sales manager for Ferguson Industries for over 36 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, kayaking, watching NFL and taking his dogs for walks. He also enjoyed poker with his friends and Can-AM Rides.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Davis of Patterson; sons, Jake Davis (Katrina Davis) of Vernalis and Logan Davis of Patterson; sister, Laura Plummer (Greg Plummer) of Idaho; brother, Glenn Nelson of Oakland and 6 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Davis and Bonnie Nelson; Stepfather Norman Nelson.
A Private Burial will be held at Patterson District Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 19th at the Lopes Orchard De Paul Center in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.