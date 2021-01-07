Bobbie passed away peacefully on Monday evening, December 7th at home in Patterson, surrounded by her family.
Bobbie and her husband Danny married for 39 years, moved to Patterson in 1986. Bobbie and Danny had a miracle baby, their only daughter which is the light of her life.
The things that brought so much joy to Bobbie’s life was her husband, only daughter and her two grandchildren. She loved being with her family. She was a great life teacher and wise beyond her years. Bobbie would always express to her daughter "to finish what you start". Her daughter has taken that advice and now is a successful business owner.
Bobbie had a wonderful sense of humor and would laugh from her heart. Friends and family loved to be around her infectious smile and enthusiasm for life. She was always game to plan a party. She was creative, artistic and had a passion for cooking. Bobbie would make a special German chocolate cake every year on her husband’s birthday. Bobbie shared her culinary expertise with family, friends, and her community. She had a kind generous heart and shared whatever she had with everyone.
Bobbie simply loved life. She was authentic, fun loving, and a kind person. She loved the simple pleasures in life; she will be forever in our hearts and missed.
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Daniel P. Van Zant, daughter Linsey Kapoor, son in law (Rajeev Kapoor), grandchildren Aryan and Lacey Kapoor. Mother Natalie Briones, Siblings Kim and Ralphie Briones and Cousin Michelle Salazar.
