Roberto Raphael Camacho, 7 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, March 1st at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.
Roberto was born in Modesto and was a lifelong resident of Patterson. Roberto was a smart sweet boy with a contagious smile. He loved playing Roblox, Minecraft and drawing pictures for everyone. He loved Spiderman, SpongeBob, and YouTube videos. His best friends were his 3 older brothers. He was so strong and fought until the very end.
Roberto is survived by his parents, Ricardo and Amy Camacho; brothers, Ricky (Ary) Camacho, Antonio (Raquel) Camacho and Mando Camacho; grandparents, Gail and Ruben Lara; grandmother, Gloria Camacho; grandfather, Rogelio; Uncle, Josh (Candice) Lara; aunt, Martha Camacho and lot of cousins.
A Celebration of Roberto Life will be held at 4 pm, Friday, March 17th at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers donations made in Roberto’s name may be made to: The Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place M/S PC17, Madera, CA 93636.
