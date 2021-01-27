Updated on Jan. 27, 4:20 p.m.
Stanislaus County Public Works has confirmed that Del Puerto Canyon Road is closed to through traffic until further notice.
The closure affects Del Puerto Canyon Road from Diablo Grande Parkway to the County line.
Stanislaus County is in the process of clearing Del Puerto Canyon Road of debris after overnight rain and wind caused minor rockslides throughout the canyon.
Officer Thomas Olsen of California Highway Patrol confirmed this morning that conditions are the worst that they have seen.
The snow level is down to Frank Raines Park, approximately 15 miles up from Patterson, with approximately six inches accumulated at the summit of the canyon.
Conditions are icy and the roadway is decreased to one lane near the snow level.
CHP recommends staying out of the canyon until conditions improve and the county is able to clear the road.
There is no cell service throughout the canyon and there are no safe areas to turn around.
Conditions are expected to worsen over the next 24-48 hours as several inches of precipitation have been forecasted to fall.
