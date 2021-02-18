Rogelio Zepeda: June 25, 1941 – February 8, 2021

On Monday, February 8th, Rogelio Zepeda, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Patterson, California. Rogelio was born on June 25th, 1941 in Farmersville, Texas and was a resident of Patterson for over 50 years. He was known for his passion for family, watching westerns and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a maintenance man for Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 20 years and enjoyed his time keeping up the grounds, meeting and helping new people.
Rogelio will be missed by his siblings Olga Aparico, Ermelinda Segoviano, Ramiro Zepeda, Heriberto Zepeda, Audelia Zepeda and Nancy Dominguez. He will be lovingly remembered by his four children Yvonne (Edwardo) Cuellar, Rogelio (Regina) Zepeda Jr., Yvette (Ricardo) Loreto and Ysela (Marco) Ramos. He also will forever be loved by his 12 grandchildren Brieanna, Megan and Ariana Cuellar; Clarysela Macias, Antonio and Marysela Ramos; Cristian, Ricardo and Alyssa Loreto; Julia Zepeda, Steven and Kevin Symith and great-grandchildren Sophie & Jasper Symith.
Rogelio was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Julia Zepeda; his grandson Jordan Zepeda; sisters Gloria Zepeda (infant) and Beatriz Cantu; brothers Jose Angel Zepeda (infant), Jose Angel Zepeda (infant), Humberto Zepeda, Gilberto Cepeda, Jose Zepeda and Epifanio Zepeda Jr.
Services are still pending at this moment. Please contact Hillview Funeral Chapels or the Zepeda Family.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
