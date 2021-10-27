Ronald Ghisletta passed away peacefully on October 16th 2021. He was born January 22, 1930, to Antone and Mary Ghisletta, and was the 10th of ten children. He made his life on the family’ ranch in Patterson as a dairyman and almond farmer.
Ronald attended Patterson schools where he played sports. He was drafted into the Army April 18th, 1951. On January 9th 1952 he was wounded in Korea and received a Purple Heart for his service. Afterwards, he returned to his family home and continued his lifelong career as a farmer. Ronald was a sports enthusiast, being an avid USC fan, enjoyed going to local PHS sports events, discussing them and taught his great niece how to shoot a free-throw.
Ronald Ghisletta is survived by his sister Lorenne Alves, and numerous nephews, nieces, great and great-great nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Anthony, Miles, Leo, Franklin and Stanley; and sisters Carlene, Annalee, and Margaret.
A service is to be held Monday October 25th, 2021 at 9:30am at Hillview Chapel. Interment following at Patterson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Patterson Education Foundation, https://www.friendsofpef.org/.
