Ronald Roos, of Newman, has passed away at the age of 73 after a long illness.
Ron was born to Tom and Dora (Dykstra) Roos on January 30, 1948. The youngest of his 12 siblings, Ron was a smiling happy child. Living the majority of his life in the central valley, Ron worked for over thirty years in the agricultural water field. Ron began his career as a ditch tender and eventually worked his way up to manage the Patterson Water District, and later, the West Stanislaus Irrigation District. After retirement, Ron volunteered transporting veterans to medical appointments for the Veterans Administration and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard.
Ron is survived by his partner of over twenty years, John Kaewdoungdy of Modesto. He leaves behind two sons whom he shares with Darlene Jones (Van Over) of Modesto. Ron’s oldest son, Ryan Roos gifted him his first grandchildren: Hallie Campbell-Roos and Garrett Campbell-Roos. Ryan resides in Modesto with his wife Shawnda (Young) and Ron’s third grandchild, Riley Roos. His second son, Stephen Roos, of Sonora, married Amanda (Scruggs) and brought him two more grandchildren, Magnus Roos and Matilda Roos.
Ron was a veteran, serving honorably in the United States Air Force. He was an avid reader, HAM radio operator, motorcyclist, RV camper and a lifelong
learner. He had a love for music and singing, performing throughout his life in church and other choirs. Ron never met a stranger and loved to socialize. Whether it was the corner coffee shop or adventuring at a new campsite, he was quick to make friends and share stories. Ron’s greatest joy was his grandkids and watching them grow through the years. Holidays were enjoyed with mixed family and friends where Ron served his signature homemade apple pie to everyone’s delight.
Ron will be laid to rest at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
