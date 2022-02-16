Ron Swift, 84 of Patterson died Friday, February 4th at his home in Patterson where he had lived for nearly 60 years. He was born and raised in Morengo, Iowa attending schools there where he received his BS degree from Iowa State. Ron was the owner and editor of the Patterson Irrigator for 40 years and a newspaper columnist for 57 years.
Mr. Swift was a founding member of the Patterson Township Historical Society and the Patterson Apricot Fiesta. He served as a Scoutmaster for nearly 35 years. He was honored with the 50-year award from both the Boy Scouts of America and the local Masonic Lodge. He also served as President of the Chamber of Commerce and the Patterson Lions Club. Ron was a longtime member of the KOST and served for several years as Curator of the Patterson Museum. He enjoyed world travel with his wife, which included camel riding
Ron is survived by his wife, Kay of Patterson, children Mike (Erika) of San Luis Obispo, Ben (Christie) of Modesto, Beth Reyna of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Iva and Harold Swift.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 5th at Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
Donations may be made to the Patterson Township Historical Society, PO Box 15, Patterson, CA 95363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.