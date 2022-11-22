Ronnie Lee Cole, 71 of Patterson passed away peacefully October 30th with his wife and his niece by his side.
Ronnie was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and moved to Modesto when he was 5 years old, where he lived until he came to Patterson in 1980. He was a packaging mechanic at Patterson Frozen Foods for 38 years. He loved Baseball and softball. He played as a young boy and as an adult. He watched it any time he could either in person or on tv.
He is survived by his loving wife and companion, Margaret Cole of 42 years, of Patterson; his son, Ronnie Cole Jr. (Cathy) of Sterling, VA, daughter, Karrie Baker (Allen), Step sons, Richard Chandler (Tyann) of Susanville CA, Danny Chandler (Wendy) of Harrison, AR, brother, Rodger Cole of Modesto, 1 niece Tracey Benton (Brian) of Turlock, 1 Granddaughter, 4 grandsons, and 6 great Grandchildren.
Services pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.