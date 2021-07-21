Rosaura L. Castillo-DeMontes, 60 of Patterson passed away on July 12, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man brandishing gun arrested near Mister Car Wash
- FFA students ready their animals for county fair
- Burglar arrested
- U-12 Phillies represent Patterson at Tournament of Champions
- Patterson Police Log July 6 through July 12, 2021
- Vera Ann Bettencourt: April 11, 1918 – July 5, 2021
- Martin Lee Salmon: December 30, 1955 ~ June 19, 2021
- Adventures in Kentucky: Aviation Heritage Park
- Patterson Police Log June 29 through July 5, 2021
- Billie Josephine Belmer: March 18, 1939 – July 7, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.