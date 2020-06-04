Round Table Pizza owner Harvendar “Harry” Singh had small pepperoni pizzas delivered to local essential businesses last week.
Round Table employees were out delivering pizza while the kitchen was busy making more.
The employees said that Singh wanted to give back for all of the support during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to thank the businesses that stayed open.
Pizzas were delivered to the Patterson Irrigator, Patterson Fire Department, Patterson Police Services, Creekside Middle School, Patterson High School and Walnut Grove Elementary.
