Born in Long Beach, California, to Roy and Doris Russell, Roxy was the second of four children: Rex Russell of Newman; Reed Russell (Kathy) of Turlock; and Ross Russell (deceased.)
The family moved to the Patterson area where Roxy attended local schools and graduated from Patterson High School in 1969. She eventually relocated to Sonora, while working for the Department of Corrections until retirement.
Roxy was a devoted mother to her twin boys, Charlie Williams of Twain Harte and Willie Williams of Sonora. She loved all kinds of animals but especially enjoyed caring for and riding her horse, Shorty. Some of her hobbies included painting, drawing, and cross stitch.
Roxy will be deeply missed by family, friends and all those
who knew her.
