Roy William Shipley, 73 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, August 18th at Brandel Manor in Turlock.
Mr. Shipley was born in Patterson and was a lifelong resident and a cannery line worker. Many locals knew him as “Roy Boy”.
Roy married his childhood sweetheart, Hazel Borders. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and an avid motorcyclist. He enjoyed riding his Harley and listening to his music collection.
Mr. Shipley is survived by his brothers, Timothy Shipley of Escalon, Robert Van Elswyk and Mark Van Elswyk both of Montana; sisters, Linda Van Elswyk of Modesto and Lorraine Van Elswyk of Chico and his loving ex-wife, Hazel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Shipley, Sr, and Juanita Sharp; step father, Jacob H. Van Elswyk and brothers, Donald York and Lawrence Van Elswyk. Roy was very proud of his father, who served in WWI and WWII, and was a Chief Petty Officer before he passed away in 1954.
A Service was held Saturday, December 5th at 1:00pm at the Oak Grove Cemetery, in Knights Ferry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.