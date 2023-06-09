Sophia Reichmuth is the 2023 Miss Patterson. The 17-year-old was crowned during the annual pageant on Friday night. Her court includes McKenzi Cousins, Makayla Castulo, and Touraye Irvin.
“I’m so grateful that I went through this experience with such an amazing group of girls,” said Reichmuth. “When it came down to one more name being called, I was really nervous because I wanted more than anything to represent my community. With all honesty I did not think I was going to win.”
Reichmuth says she’s wanted to be Miss. Patterson since she was a little girl. Yet, this experience was far more rewarding than she could have ever imagined.
“The most challenging part of this journey was the interview portion that happens a week before the Apricot Fiesta at the Wine and Cheese event,” said Reichmuth. “It’s 40% of your score. I knew that every question the judges were going to ask would be based on the biography that I submitted so I knew all the answers, but I had to learn how to respond properly. I feel like I ‘m better at communicating now, I know how to interact with people and just have confidence.”
Reichmuth will be a senior at Patterson High School in the fall. Upon graduation, she plans to attend a four-year college.
“I’m leaning towards a career in dentistry,” said Reichmuth. “However, I’m still thinking about a degree in political science as well - I’ll just have to see how it all works out. For now, I’m going to focus on my responsibilities as Miss. Patterson and enjoy this once in a lifetime opportunity!”
