A contract to develop a Downtown Master Plan was awarded to RRM Design Group after a robust evaluation process.
According to the city’s staff report, the Downtown Master Plan will function as “a guiding document to establish a clear path to achieve a successfully revitalized downtown. The plan will be implementation focused, grounded by economic and market data, and will provide guidelines and policies to shape future land use, beautification, public and private signage, plaza and pedestrian amenities, and streetscape improvements.”
A Request for Proposals (RFP) was sent to six qualified firms. Of those contacted two responded, Sargent Town Planning and RRM Design Group. However, several of the six firms initially contacted by the city were sub-consultants on the two firms’ final proposals. The staff report credited the addition of the sub-consultants created more competitive teams that produced extremely well done and thought out proposals.
The Downtown Revitalization Committee evaluated and discussed the proposals during a November 2021 committee meeting before submitting their choice of RRM Design Group to the established selection committee.
After comparing the proposals from the two design firms, and taking into consideration the recommendation of the Downtown Revitalization Committee the selection committee determined that further evaluation in the form of team interviews was the best course of action to determine the contract awardee.
Interviews were conducted by the selection committee plus one representative from the revitalization committee on Dec. 8, 2021.
Upon completing the team interviews committee members made the final determination to award RRM Design Group the contract. RRM was contacted by the city to inform them of the decision and to ask for further clarification as their RFP “did not adequately address the city’s expectations relative to the interface condition between Highway 33 and the downtown core.”
The details of the interface plans will be included in the RFP in the form of a scope of work addendum after they’ve been worked out between RRM and city staff.
The cost to prepare the Downtown Master Plan is $330,000 and includes a 10% contingency to cover value-added tasks or unforeseen project expenses as requested by the city.
The source of funding for the project is the American Rescue Plan and will have no impact on the city’s general fund.
