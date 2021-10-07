Russell Jay Hurst passed away at his home with dignity, surrounded by his family at the age of 85.
Affectionately known as Jay Bird, born June 17, 1936 in Santa
Monica CA to Parents Bosworth and Sarah Hurst. Jay had four sisters: Barbara, Beverly, Linda and Donna. Jay Attended Modesto High School class of 1956. Jay married his high school sweetheart Kay Durossette, before being drafted into the United States Army in 1958 where he was as a medic. Jay was a mechanic for Theil Volks Wagon, an electrician for Western Electric, a driver for Wadlers Milk Company, and retired a UPS Driver in Modesto, where he made many friends on his routes. Jay was a true Cowboy, he rode bulls, horses and bought and sold animals. He always wore cowboy boots. With help from his father in-law and brother(s) in-law Jay built two wonderful homes in South Modesto: 1636 River Road, and 1018 Central Avenue.
After a brief Illness Jay was left disabled, his poor prognosis didn’t affect his grit and determination to recover, he learned to walk, talk, and drive again, Jays “can-do attitude” was infectious. Jay enjoyed personal relationships and meeting people, he never met a stranger. Store clerks, neighbors, nurses, and doctors, enjoyed his friendly ornery character. Jay stayed busy with his little farm, and did much of his own maintenance, despite his handicap.
Most of all Poppy loved his grandkids. Pop would get a hug and three kisses when greeting or parting. Pop will be remembered as a loyal, loving, “professional grandpa”, always there when needed, the dedication and time spent with his grandkids was unique, just like Pop. To have Pop look at you and say “I love you” may seem like a simple thing, but to us it was much more.
Jay is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Kay Nadine of 63 years. Children: Jeff and Sheri Hurst, Tami and John Maring, Brad and Beckie Hurst, Grandchildren: Ali, Zach, Katie, Stefi, Kyndall, Wade, Holly, Brooke, Blake and Braden. Great grandchildren: Weston, Grace, Jules, Dylan, Emmy Mae, Wyatt,
Charlotte, Jay, Jon, William, Ben, Evelyn, Olivia, Madeline, Jace, Crew, and expecting two more.
Jay was laid to rest at a Graveside service October 1st
