Twenty students graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School’s eighth grade class on May 21, 2021.

The following awards were earned by graduates:

Academic Excellence

Noemi Bravo Hernandez

Academic Growth

Derek Bogetti

Christian Witness

James Jackson

Personal Growth

Valeria Meza

Principal Honors

Noemi Bravo Hernandez

Kaleb Rothstein

Annelise Truxton

Ariann Chao

James Jackson

Kenji Ramos

Lilybeth Springer

First Honors

Nathan Perez

Second Honors

Grace Cruthis

Kaelin Dynes

Dalia Garcia

Derek Bogetti

Valeria Meza

Jack Dellis

Kylie Guenther

Guy Allard

George Dellis

Carlos Gutierrez

The Award of Excellence for Patience

Ariann Chao. Chao was commended for being “very tolerant and patient her entire year distance learning.”

The Spirit Virtue Award: Super Effort

Guy Allard. “Allard always came prepared and supported his classmates.”

Scholarships earned by the promoting students are as follows:

Noemi Guadalupe Bravo Hernandez - PRIDE Scholarship

Kaleb Rothstein - Fr. Galvan Scholarship, the Maring Family Scholarship, the Shirley Henderson Memorial Scholarship, Central Catholic Mission Scholarship, and the Art Dykzeul Memorial Scholarship

James Jackson - Paul Friedrich Scholarship, and the Maring Family Scholarship.

