Twenty students graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School’s eighth grade class on May 21, 2021.
The following awards were earned by graduates:
Academic Excellence
Noemi Bravo Hernandez
Academic Growth
Derek Bogetti
Christian Witness
James Jackson
Personal Growth
Valeria Meza
Principal Honors
Noemi Bravo Hernandez
Kaleb Rothstein
Annelise Truxton
Ariann Chao
James Jackson
Kenji Ramos
Lilybeth Springer
First Honors
Nathan Perez
Second Honors
Grace Cruthis
Kaelin Dynes
Dalia Garcia
Derek Bogetti
Valeria Meza
Jack Dellis
Kylie Guenther
Guy Allard
George Dellis
Carlos Gutierrez
The Award of Excellence for Patience
Ariann Chao. Chao was commended for being “very tolerant and patient her entire year distance learning.”
The Spirit Virtue Award: Super Effort
Guy Allard. “Allard always came prepared and supported his classmates.”
Scholarships earned by the promoting students are as follows:
Noemi Guadalupe Bravo Hernandez - PRIDE Scholarship
Kaleb Rothstein - Fr. Galvan Scholarship, the Maring Family Scholarship, the Shirley Henderson Memorial Scholarship, Central Catholic Mission Scholarship, and the Art Dykzeul Memorial Scholarship
James Jackson - Paul Friedrich Scholarship, and the Maring Family Scholarship.
