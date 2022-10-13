Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice:

Kindergarten: Britney Martinez Rojas

First grade: Diego Bravo, Beau Beltran

Second grade: Santiago Arizpe, Ariel Perez

Third grade: Abigail Hansen, Peyton Beltran

Fourth grade: Xitlaly Sanchez

Fifth grade: AC Villarente

Sixth grade: Sophia Timmons

Seventh grade: Melissa Arredondo, Dustin Lara

Eighth grade: Blake Bogetti

The following students received the Spirit Award for being “People of Prayer”:

Kindergarten: Cole Sellman

First grade: Madison Sapone

Second grade: Castiel Roach

Third grade: Mercy Cruz, Grant Thorpe

Fourth grade: Jack Silva

Fifth grade: Weston Wright

Sixth grade: Kimberly Herrera

Seventh grade: Mia Mendoza Torres, Madisson Morales

Eighth grade: Nolan Keller

