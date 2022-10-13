Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice:
Kindergarten: Britney Martinez Rojas
First grade: Diego Bravo, Beau Beltran
Second grade: Santiago Arizpe, Ariel Perez
Third grade: Abigail Hansen, Peyton Beltran
Fourth grade: Xitlaly Sanchez
Fifth grade: AC Villarente
Sixth grade: Sophia Timmons
Seventh grade: Melissa Arredondo, Dustin Lara
Eighth grade: Blake Bogetti
The following students received the Spirit Award for being “People of Prayer”:
Kindergarten: Cole Sellman
First grade: Madison Sapone
Second grade: Castiel Roach
Third grade: Mercy Cruz, Grant Thorpe
Fourth grade: Jack Silva
Fifth grade: Weston Wright
Sixth grade: Kimberly Herrera
Seventh grade: Mia Mendoza Torres, Madisson Morales
Eighth grade: Nolan Keller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.