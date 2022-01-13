Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Modesty:

Kindergarten: Brooke Perez

First grade: Ariel Perez, Connor Thorkelson

Second grade: Valentina Villarreal

Third grade: Sebastian Arizpe, Camila Carreon

Fourth grade: John Barbaste

Fifth grade: Sophia Timmons

Sixth grade: Jayleen Silva

Seventh grade: Emanuel Santoyo

Eighth grade: Katelyn Salazar

The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Involved, Inquisitive learners”:

Kindergarten: Maggie Doudna

First grade: Santiago Arizpe, Emery Maring

Second grade: Grant Thorpe

Third grade: Teagan Borman, Chloe DelDon, Olivia Santos

Fourth grade: Bailey Solorio

Fifth grade: Julian Nunez

Sixth grade: Ellery Gustafson

Seventh grade: Angeline Watson

Eighth grade: Emma Emehiser

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.