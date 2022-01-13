Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Modesty:
Kindergarten: Brooke Perez
First grade: Ariel Perez, Connor Thorkelson
Second grade: Valentina Villarreal
Third grade: Sebastian Arizpe, Camila Carreon
Fourth grade: John Barbaste
Fifth grade: Sophia Timmons
Sixth grade: Jayleen Silva
Seventh grade: Emanuel Santoyo
Eighth grade: Katelyn Salazar
The following students received the Spirit Award for being “Involved, Inquisitive learners”:
Kindergarten: Maggie Doudna
First grade: Santiago Arizpe, Emery Maring
Second grade: Grant Thorpe
Third grade: Teagan Borman, Chloe DelDon, Olivia Santos
Fourth grade: Bailey Solorio
Fifth grade: Julian Nunez
Sixth grade: Ellery Gustafson
Seventh grade: Angeline Watson
Eighth grade: Emma Emehiser
