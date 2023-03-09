Sacred Heart Catholic School awards

February 2023

Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Respect.

Kindergarten: Jayden Taylor

First grade: Aiden Boll, Sofia Herrera

Second grade: Emery Eddington

Third grade: Dylan Maring, Grace Wright

Fourth grade: Zoe Gheen

Fifth grade: Isaac Arevalo, Mariana Orozco Pasillas

Sixth grade: Julian Bravo Hernandez

Seventh grade: Jacob Soto, Jillian Parrocha, Rosco Eddington

Eighth grade: Blake Bogetti

The following students received the Spirit Award for “Community Involvement.”

Kindergarten: Will Maring

First grade: Molly Chavez

Second grade: Elliott Beltran, Edwin Flores

Third grade: Austin Acevedo

Fourth grade: Ava Hitchcock, Sebastian Arizpe

Fifth grade: Allison Stovall, Humberto Barrera

Sixth grade: Sebastian Melero

Seventh grade: James Lara, Jayleen Silva

Eighth grade: Blake Ritchie

Second Trimester Honor Roll 2022-2023

Fourth grade

Chloe DelDon, Amelia Genasci, Addison Lara, Fernando Perez Nunez, Ryu Ramos

Fifth grade

John Barbaste, Bennett Beltran, Roman Gomes, Bailey Solorio, Gia Valadez, A.C. Villarente, Weston Wright, Jace Yamamoto, Kevin Zapien

Sixth grade

Xavier Arevalo, Julian Bravo Hernandez, Justin Hinojosa, Hunter Perez, Paul Perez, Julian Perez Nunez, Natalie Keller

Seventh grade

Jayleen Silva

Eighth grade

Michael Brooks, Nolan Keller

First Honors 3.6-3.9 GPA

Fourth grade

Coraline Anderson, Edward Maring, Isabela Martinez, Max Azevedo, Taden Corral, Ashton Liu

Fifth grade

Mia Azevedo, Nixon Eddington, Kinsley Lara, Jared Sagapolu

Sixth grade

Sofia Rivadeneyra, Corbin Wilkes

Seventh grade

James Lara, Reese Valentine, Lexi Hitchcock, Mia Mendoza Torres, Jillian Parrocha

Eighth grade

Adriana Palacio, Emanuel Santoyo, Aaron Zuniga, Blake Bogetti, Megan Brooks, Christian Chavez

Second Honors 3.5-3.5 GPA

Fourth grade

Ezra Furtado, Sebastian Arizpe, Zoe Gheen

Fifth grade

Isaac Arevalo, Humberto Barrera, Brady Emehiser, Izabel Furtado, Nijah Wakefield, Gabrielle Banales, Noah Mejia, Mariana Orozco Pasillas

Sixth grade

Alexandria Acosta, Sebastian Melero, Xavier Zepeda

Seventh grade

Julian Rodriguez, Jacob Soto, Melissa Arredondo, Roscoe Eddington, Madisson Morales, Mylee Perez

Eighth grade

Weston Brush

