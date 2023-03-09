Sacred Heart Catholic School awards

February 2023
Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Respect.
Kindergarten: Jayden Taylor
First grade: Aiden Boll, Sofia Herrera
Second grade: Emery Eddington
Third grade: Dylan Maring, Grace Wright
Fourth grade: Zoe Gheen
Fifth grade: Isaac Arevalo, Mariana Orozco Pasillas
Sixth grade: Julian Bravo Hernandez
Seventh grade: Jacob Soto, Jillian Parrocha, Rosco Eddington
Eighth grade: Blake Bogetti
The following students received the Spirit Award for “Community Involvement.”
Kindergarten: Will Maring
First grade: Molly Chavez
Second grade: Elliott Beltran, Edwin Flores
Third grade: Austin Acevedo
Fourth grade: Ava Hitchcock, Sebastian Arizpe
Fifth grade: Allison Stovall, Humberto Barrera
Sixth grade: Sebastian Melero
Seventh grade: James Lara, Jayleen Silva
Eighth grade: Blake Ritchie
Second Trimester Honor Roll 2022-2023
Fourth grade
Chloe DelDon, Amelia Genasci, Addison Lara, Fernando Perez Nunez, Ryu Ramos
Fifth grade
John Barbaste, Bennett Beltran, Roman Gomes, Bailey Solorio, Gia Valadez, A.C. Villarente, Weston Wright, Jace Yamamoto, Kevin Zapien
Sixth grade
Xavier Arevalo, Julian Bravo Hernandez, Justin Hinojosa, Hunter Perez, Paul Perez, Julian Perez Nunez, Natalie Keller
Seventh grade
Jayleen Silva
Eighth grade
Michael Brooks, Nolan Keller
First Honors 3.6-3.9 GPA
Fourth grade
Coraline Anderson, Edward Maring, Isabela Martinez, Max Azevedo, Taden Corral, Ashton Liu
Fifth grade
Mia Azevedo, Nixon Eddington, Kinsley Lara, Jared Sagapolu
Sixth grade
Sofia Rivadeneyra, Corbin Wilkes
Seventh grade
James Lara, Reese Valentine, Lexi Hitchcock, Mia Mendoza Torres, Jillian Parrocha
Eighth grade
Adriana Palacio, Emanuel Santoyo, Aaron Zuniga, Blake Bogetti, Megan Brooks, Christian Chavez
Second Honors 3.5-3.5 GPA
Fourth grade
Ezra Furtado, Sebastian Arizpe, Zoe Gheen
Fifth grade
Isaac Arevalo, Humberto Barrera, Brady Emehiser, Izabel Furtado, Nijah Wakefield, Gabrielle Banales, Noah Mejia, Mariana Orozco Pasillas
Sixth grade
Alexandria Acosta, Sebastian Melero, Xavier Zepeda
Seventh grade
Julian Rodriguez, Jacob Soto, Melissa Arredondo, Roscoe Eddington, Madisson Morales, Mylee Perez
Eighth grade
Weston Brush
