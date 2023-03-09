Sacred Heart Catholic School awards

Patterson, CA (95363)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.