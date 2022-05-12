Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice: Courtesy.

Kindergarten: Ethan Flores

First grade: Bella Rose Beltran

Second grade: Erich Delatorre

Third grade: Isabela Martinez, Ashton Liu, Edward Maring

Fourth grade: Raegan Duarte

Fifth grade: Sofia Rivadeneyra, Armando Santoyo

Sixth grade: Dustin Lara

Seventh grade: Nolan Keller

Eighth grade: DJ Nunes

The following students received the Spirit Award for Growth Mindset:

Kindergarten: Saul Montes

First grade: Renley Nunes

Second grade: Brooklyn Rebello, Cayleigh Galloway

Third grade: Teagan Borman, Ezra Furtado, Olivia Santos

Fourth grade: Jace Yamamoto

Fifth grade: Alexandria Acosta, Sophia Timmons

Sixth grade: Mark Jayson Torres

Seventh grade: Blake Ritchie

Eighth grade: Maddie Perez

