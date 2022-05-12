Sacred Heart Catholic School recognized the following students for displaying the Virtue of the Month – Justice: Courtesy.
Kindergarten: Ethan Flores
First grade: Bella Rose Beltran
Second grade: Erich Delatorre
Third grade: Isabela Martinez, Ashton Liu, Edward Maring
Fourth grade: Raegan Duarte
Fifth grade: Sofia Rivadeneyra, Armando Santoyo
Sixth grade: Dustin Lara
Seventh grade: Nolan Keller
Eighth grade: DJ Nunes
The following students received the Spirit Award for Growth Mindset:
Kindergarten: Saul Montes
First grade: Renley Nunes
Second grade: Brooklyn Rebello, Cayleigh Galloway
Third grade: Teagan Borman, Ezra Furtado, Olivia Santos
Fourth grade: Jace Yamamoto
Fifth grade: Alexandria Acosta, Sophia Timmons
Sixth grade: Mark Jayson Torres
Seventh grade: Blake Ritchie
Eighth grade: Maddie Perez
